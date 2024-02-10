GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Tops $0.0385

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $7.72 million and $3.77 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,436,787 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

