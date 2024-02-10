Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,310 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $35,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,237,075,000 after buying an additional 4,429,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,571,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,861,363,000 after purchasing an additional 447,585 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,452,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,097,000 after purchasing an additional 440,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

