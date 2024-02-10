Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (GLADZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Price Performance
Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $25.40.
Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
