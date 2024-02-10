Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Global Payments from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.37.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,068. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.34.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

