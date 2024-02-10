Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Declares Dividend of $0.29

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2947 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.
Globe Telecom Price Performance
Shares of GTMEY opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. Globe Telecom has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $27.87.
Globe Telecom Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Globe Telecom
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.