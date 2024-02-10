Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Declares Dividend of $0.29

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2947 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Globe Telecom Price Performance

Shares of GTMEY opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. Globe Telecom has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

Globe Telecom Company Profile

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. It operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

