Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 873,949 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 494,492 shares.The stock last traded at $32.43 and had previously closed at $32.53.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 367,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,544,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,088,000 after buying an additional 214,252 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 260,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,348,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

