Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Receives $16.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

GBDC stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.56. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 81.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,066,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 88,398 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.1% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 55,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,275,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,378,000 after acquiring an additional 113,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.7% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

