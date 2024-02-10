Great Elm Group (GEG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 50.27% and a negative net margin of 200.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.46, a quick ratio of 23.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. Great Elm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

Insider Transactions at Great Elm Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Great Elm Group news, insider Jason W. Reese purchased 69,815 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $141,026.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,146,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,416,562.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 14,438 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $28,154.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,984,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,769,232.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 295,857 shares of company stock worth $590,417. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Great Elm Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 286,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Great Elm Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC grew its stake in Great Elm Group by 172.9% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 91,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

