Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Director James W. Sight Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Griffon Stock Up 1.6 %

Griffon stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $643.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.87 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 72.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 44.78%.

Griffon declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Get Our Latest Report on Griffon

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 530.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Griffon by 931.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Griffon by 128.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Griffon by 671.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.