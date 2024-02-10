Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $103.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE opened at $117.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $118.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.44.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.