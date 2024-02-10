Gulf Investment Fund (GIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gulf Investment Fund Price Performance

LON:GIF opened at GBX 2.33 ($0.03) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £966,950.00 and a P/E ratio of 5.83. Gulf Investment Fund has a one year low of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 2.52 ($0.03). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.22.

About Gulf Investment Fund

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

