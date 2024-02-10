Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.60

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.60 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.55 ($0.22), with a volume of 1705635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.21).

Gulf Marine Services Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.97 million, a P/E ratio of 871.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, and E-Class Vessels segments. The company offers offshore construction and heavy lifting, accommodation and hotel, well intervention and work over operations, and manpower services for oil and gas industry; and platform maintenance and commissioning, turbine maintenance and commissioning, hotel, crane, and offshore crew transfer services to renewables industry.

