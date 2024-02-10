Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $77.11, but opened at $81.26. Haemonetics shares last traded at $78.45, with a volume of 398,865 shares.

The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Stock Down 5.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average is $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

