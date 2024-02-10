Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.39.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,684,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,598,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after acquiring an additional 712,918 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,577,000 after acquiring an additional 545,985 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 994,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,371,000 after acquiring an additional 383,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,828,000 after acquiring an additional 375,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOG

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.