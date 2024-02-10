Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.
Harley-Davidson Stock Performance
Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.39.
Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.
Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HOG
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.
