HC Wainwright Weighs in on eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFTR)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will earn ($16.19) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($16.50). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($15.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.41) EPS.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of EFTR stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.37. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EFTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($3.25).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFTR. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eFFECTOR Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 24,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $371,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

