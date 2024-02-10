Head to Head Analysis: Harbor Diversified (HRBR) versus Its Rivals

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Harbor Diversified to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million $39.11 million -11.56 Harbor Diversified Competitors $13.03 billion -$31.51 million 2.47

Harbor Diversified’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Harbor Diversified. Harbor Diversified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified -2.30% -2.32% -1.45% Harbor Diversified Competitors 1.63% 51.64% 3.14%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Harbor Diversified and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Harbor Diversified and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbor Diversified Competitors 714 2204 3330 189 2.47

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 25.55%. Given Harbor Diversified’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harbor Diversified has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Diversified’s rivals have a beta of 2.39, suggesting that their average stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harbor Diversified rivals beat Harbor Diversified on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc. in February 2012. Harbor Diversified, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.

