Head to Head Survey: Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) vs. Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) and Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shiseido and Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiseido 2.50% 4.00% 1.97% Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A -1,344.46% -307.04%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiseido 0 0 1 0 3.00 Reviva Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shiseido and Reviva Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 280.68%. Given Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reviva Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Shiseido.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shiseido and Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiseido $8.17 billion N/A $259.34 million $0.46 61.74 Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$24.34 million ($1.67) -2.63

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than Reviva Pharmaceuticals. Reviva Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shiseido, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Shiseido has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shiseido beats Reviva Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shiseido

(Get Free Report)

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school. Further, it offers childcare facilities. The company sells its products through department, specialized cosmetic, drug, and general merchandise stores. Shiseido Company, Limited was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It is also developing RP1208 that is in pre-clinical development studies for the treatment of depression and obesity. The company is based in Cupertino, California.

