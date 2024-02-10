Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $415.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.05 and a 52 week high of $433.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.02.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

