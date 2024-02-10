Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Unilever by 987.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE UL opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

