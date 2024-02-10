Headlands Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,656 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,194 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.