Headlands Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after acquiring an additional 195,878 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after buying an additional 564,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after buying an additional 103,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $770,945,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total value of $652,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,914,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.22.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $311.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.87, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.42 and a 1-year high of $313.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.64.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

