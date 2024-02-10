Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY24 guidance to $1.73-1.79 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.730-1.790 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

