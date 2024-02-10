Hennessy Advisors, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Hennessy Advisors Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HNNA opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 15.20 and a current ratio of 15.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.79. Hennessy Advisors has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $9.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Hennessy Advisors

Institutional Trading of Hennessy Advisors

In other news, CEO Neil J. Hennessy purchased 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,066,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,435,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 8,741 shares of company stock worth $56,817 over the last ninety days. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 150.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 30.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 30.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

See Also

