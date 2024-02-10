Hermez Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $142.68 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00008267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $142.68 million and approximately $7,492.66 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015663 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014790 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,287.50 or 0.99974572 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010030 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.00183598 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.91835174 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

