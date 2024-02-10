Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,239,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,517,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after buying an additional 207,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,908,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.7 %

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,471.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,535.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,694.56. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,266.21 and a 52 week high of $2,000.00.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

