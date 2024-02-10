Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10, reports. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of C$163.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.55 million.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

Shares of HRX stock opened at C$18.05 on Friday. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of C$12.52 and a 12 month high of C$18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$607.38 million, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRX has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

