Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Hershey updated its FY24 guidance to $9.59 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.590-9.590 EPS.

Hershey Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $195.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.64. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hershey by 130.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

