High Pines Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 14.2% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.64. 11,255,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,300,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.57. The company has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.