High Pines Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 14.2% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance
VEA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.64. 11,255,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,300,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.57. The company has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16.
About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
