High Pines Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.8% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,659,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,513 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $468.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,413,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,937,472. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,350,524.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,350,524.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 890,289 shares of company stock valued at $317,907,575. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

