HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 4,553 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after buying an additional 1,196,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,339,611,000 after buying an additional 124,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,946,630,000 after buying an additional 135,604 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,434,000 after buying an additional 2,251,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after buying an additional 640,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $422.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

