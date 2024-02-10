HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 9,123 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 578,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $39,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $75.32 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $76.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

