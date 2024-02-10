HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 15,587 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $38,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $139.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $139.48.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

