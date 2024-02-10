HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $35,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.