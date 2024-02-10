HighTower Advisors LLC Has $32.24 Million Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,487,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647,815 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $32,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 824.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 94,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 84,161 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $3,109,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 370.5% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 113,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 89,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 115.0% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 132,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 70,672 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OWL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

