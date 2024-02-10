HighTower Advisors LLC Has $36.76 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,805 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,543 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $36,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,626 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NXPI opened at $233.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $238.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.04 and a 200-day moving average of $206.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

