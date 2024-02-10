HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $37.56 Million in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,024,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,555,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 97,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

