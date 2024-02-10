HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 34,349 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 745,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,349 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $31,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $43.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $45.30.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.