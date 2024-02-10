HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 36,174 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,774,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,174 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 3.17% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $41,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 488.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS DIHP opened at $25.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

