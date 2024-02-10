Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-6.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.07. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-6.940 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $192.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $129.86 and a 52-week high of $198.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.44.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after buying an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 746,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,234,000 after buying an additional 462,131 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

