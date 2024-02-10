Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.360-1.440 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-6.940 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $192.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,201. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.44. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $198.15.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.