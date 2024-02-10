Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,224.50 ($15.35).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.79) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.30) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

HSX opened at GBX 1,041 ($13.05) on Monday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 926.04 ($11.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,201 ($15.06). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,045.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,021.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33. The firm has a market cap of £3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,826.32, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.13) per share, for a total transaction of £14,909.28 ($18,690.33). 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

