HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

HMN Financial Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of HMNF stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $94.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.18. HMN Financial has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HMN Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in HMN Financial by 88.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 54.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

