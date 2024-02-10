Homestead Advisers Corp Buys 133,900 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 487,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,900 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $39,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $108.39. 21,509,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,880,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $112.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.29.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

