Homestead Advisers Corp Buys 152 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,228 shares of company stock worth $24,678,531 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $85.56. 12,161,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,843,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

