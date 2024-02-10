Homestead Advisers Corp Buys 16,900 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.08% of PowerSchool worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in PowerSchool by 8.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,310,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,027,000 after purchasing an additional 248,612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 30.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 18.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 3.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,026,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after acquiring an additional 36,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.10.

Shares of PowerSchool stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.02. 396,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,557. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $182.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,205,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,321,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,205,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $247,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 187,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,215.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,848 shares of company stock worth $3,256,725 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

