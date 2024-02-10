Homestead Advisers Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 4.1% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.29% of Parker-Hannifin worth $146,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.93.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $521.38. 565,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $300.86 and a 1 year high of $521.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

