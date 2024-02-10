Homestead Advisers Corp Purchases 86,700 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.14% of Digital Realty Trust worth $53,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.19. 1,223,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $148.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

