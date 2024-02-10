Homestead Advisers Corp Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 2.2% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Northrop Grumman worth $79,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.92. The company had a trading volume of 906,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,788. The company’s fifty day moving average is $464.76 and its 200 day moving average is $455.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

