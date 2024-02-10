Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 11,200 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Homestead Advisers Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 20.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.93. The company had a trading volume of 181,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,766. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.85 and a 200-day moving average of $161.15. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.24 and a 12 month high of $188.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,719.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $323,411.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,719.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,772,312 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.