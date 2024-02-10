Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.24. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.300 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

NYSE:HMN opened at $37.39 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.27.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Horace Mann Educators from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,858,134.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,178,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,618,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 186,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 925,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 59,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

